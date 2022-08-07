More injury woes for Juventus as Pellegrini suffers a knock to the knee

Juventus continues to suffer from bad luck on the injury front as Luca Pellegrini becomes their latest player to suffer a knock.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the left-back missed their match against Atletico Madrid because he suffered a knock to his knee.

The report didn’t state how long he would be on the sidelines, but this is certainly a setback for Juve.

Pellegrini has been one of the club’s important players so far and he was expected to take over from Alex Sandro as the club’s main left-back in this campaign.

However, he would now sit out a few days and Juve will hope he is not out of action for a long time.

Juve FC Says

Injuries could derail our season, but the sad thing is that it is a part of the game.

We must prepare for it and one way to do that is to have at least two good players who can play in each position.

We also need to sign versatile players who can easily slot into various positions on the team.

Thankfully, the transfer window is still open and we can add more players to our squad.

Hopefully, we will sign the best players we can get our hands on.