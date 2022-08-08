More injury woes for Juventus as Wojciech Szczesny misses their first league game

Wojciech Szczesny is the latest Juventus player to get injured ahead of their season opener against Sassuolo.

Juve has lost a number of players to injury since they started preparing for the new season.

Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie are missing their game against Sassuolo, while Luca Pellegrini also suffered a knock in training yesterday.

They join Federico Chiesa on the list of injured players at the club, and Szczesny is the latest.

A report on Football Italia says he suffered a minor injury in their friendly game against Atletico Madrid yesterday even though he played only one half.

A club statement quoted by the report reads:

“Due to a discomfort felt at the end of the first half of the match against Atletico Madrid, Wojciech Szczesny underwent radiological exams this morning at J|Medical which revealed a low-grade lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh. The player is expected to be out for around 20 days.”

Juve FC Says

Szczesny is our best goalkeeper and the ideal situation will always be to have him in goal.

However, we have no choice now but to turn to Mattia Perin. He is also a good goalkeeper and showed that while on loan at Genoa two seasons ago.

He should have been waiting for this chance for a long time, and now he can shine in goal to remind Max Allegri of his quality.