More injury woes for Juventus with winger now missing Sassuolo match

April 25, 2022 - 1:45 pm

Juventus has struggled with injuries to their key players for much of this campaign and that is one reason they have underperformed as a team.

The Bianconeri are out of the Serie A title race and European football already.

A place in next season’s Champions League hasn’t been secured yet, and their next games are must-wins for them to end this season well.

As they prepared for their match against Sassuolo later this evening, Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado became their latest player to suffer an injury.

Corriere Dello Sport claims the former Chelsea man pulled up with a muscle problem in training yesterday, and he would now miss the game against the Black and Greens.

Juve FC Says

These injuries problems keep piling up, but they are a part of football, and a club like Juve cannot complain.

We have one of the biggest squads in Italy, and our team is filled with top quality players, which makes it easy for the manager to find a replacement.

Cuadrado has been instrumental in the good things that have happened at the club this season, but we have alternative players who can replace him for now until he returns to fitness again.

1 Comment

    Reply Mateo April 25, 2022 at 3:28 pm

    Too bad…

