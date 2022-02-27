More injury woes for Juventus with Zakaria set to be out for two weeks

Juventus’ injury problems don’t seem like they will slow down soon with the Bianconeri now set to lose Denis Zakaria for at least two weeks.

The midfielder left the field in the early stages of Juve’s match against Empoli last night and he is now set to miss their Coppa Italia semi-final game against Fiorentina in some days’ time.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport claims Zakaria appears to have suffered an abductor problem which would now be examined to see the extent of the damage.

However, for now, he could be out of action for at least two weeks if the problem is not bigger than first feared.

His absence means Juve is now without up to 9 first-team players and the club is in a full-blown injury crisis.

With Weston McKennie and Federico Bernardeschi also unfit, Juve is now light in midfield and will pray nothing happens to any of Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo before their next match.

Juve FC Says

It is a bad time for Juventus to suffer multiple injuries as we battle for a place in the top four.

Our form has improved significantly in this new year and it is partly because many of Max Allegri’s stars have done well.

Losing Zakaria and McKennie in the last few days will affect the momentum and how the team plays.

Hopefully, the other midfielders in the squad will help us secure a top-four finish at the end of this season.