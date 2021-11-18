More injury woes for Lazio ahead of Juventus match

Things aren’t looking better for Lazio on the injury front ahead of their match against Juventus this weekend.

The Biancocelesti had been sweating over the fitness of Ciro Immobile, who couldn’t play for Italy during the last international break.

He had hoped to partake in the match against the Bianconeri, but that will no longer be possible with Football Italia confirming he hasn’t recovered on time to feature.

In a further blow to Maurizio Sarri’s side, the report says Pedro sprained his ankle in a game at the club as they prepare to face Juventus.

The Spaniard is now a doubt for the fixture.

Juve FC Says

The match against Lazio is one of the toughest Juve will play this season and it is coming at a time that the Bianconeri need to earn all the points.

They have been on a poor run of form in recent matches and a good start after the international break would be to earn a win against Lazio.

The Bianconeri are not without their problems, as Paulo Dybala might also be unavailable after suffering an injury while on international duty.

The likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean haven’t been in top form and Juve will need them at their best if they are selected to play.