Teun Koopmeiners remains determined to move to Juventus and is doing everything he can to force a transfer from Atalanta.

The Dutch midfielder has already agreed to join the Bianconeri, but the two clubs still need to reach an agreement.

Atalanta is reluctant to part with their most important player and wants him to participate in their European Super Cup match against Real Madrid.

However, Koopmeiners has gone on strike, refusing to train or play for the team.

The situation has escalated, with a report from Calciomercato revealing that Koopmeiners has sent a medical certificate to Atalanta, stating that he is medically stressed and unable to train or play.

This situation is reminiscent of Emerson’s actions to force a move from AS Roma to Juventus.

Both clubs are now working towards an agreement, and Atalanta will undoubtedly want this drama to end as soon as possible.

Juve FC Says

We need to act now as Koopmeiners is working hard to ensure that he leaves Atalanta so that we can agree on a fee for his transfer soon.