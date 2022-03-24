More raids are conducted in Juventus fraud investigation

Juventus is still being investigated by the Italian authorities, who believe they may have secret agreements with some of their players in terms of deferred wage payments during the covid-19 pandemic.

Juve is one of the clubs that saw their finances take a major hit because of the pandemic and the Bianconeri had several high-earners on their books at the time.

They asked some of them to defer their salary payments by some months, but it seems they also had an agreement that would have helped the club’s finances, but they weren’t kept at its headquarters.

Investigators believe in this theory, but they need to find the documents so that they can prove it. La Stampa via Football Italia reports that a number of legal offices in Turin, Milan and Rome were raided yesterday on the orders of some Italian judges.

The report claims the raid is to find secret agreements between Juventus and some players which they believe could have been hidden in the offices of these lawyers.

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri have maintained their innocence in all this and that means the authorities are wasting their time in their search to get the club implicated in fraudulent activities.

For now, we just need to focus more on getting better as a team on the pitch so that we can finish this season well, hopefully by winning a trophy.