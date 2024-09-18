Dusan Vlahovic may not have found the back of the net in Juventus’ match against PSV yesterday, but the Serbian striker looked thrilled to be back in the Champions League.

Juventus’ absence from the competition last season was a disappointment for a top player like Vlahovic, but their return was marked with a strong 3-1 victory over PSV.

While Vlahovic didn’t score, his presence and energy were evident, and he will be eager to contribute more as Juve looks to build on this promising start in the upcoming games.

DV9 laid on an assist for one of the goals, and after the match, he published images on his Instagram page and captioned them:

“The UEFA Champions League anthem always gives an amazing feeling. Winning tonight made it even more special. Thank you all for the great support!”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic will be a key player for us in the Champions League and we need him to start taking some of the chances being created for him.

He was not clinical enough in the game against PSV. Otherwise, he could have gotten on the score sheet in the fixture.

We have several fine players who will need to be in form in all competitions for us to get our hands on a trophy this term, and DV9 is one of them.