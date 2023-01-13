More suspects are released in the Pogba extortion case

A third suspect in the Paul Pogba extortion case has been released from prison into house arrest as investigators continue to work on the issue.

The Juventus midfielder had reported his brother and childhood friends to the police after Matthias Pogba threatened to leak his secrets to the world.

It turns out the brother of the Juve midfielder and some childhood friends had been blackmailing the World Cup winner for some time.

After Matthias went public in the Tik Tok video, Pogba reported him to the police in France and Italy and he was taken into custody in France alongside his accomplice.

Matthias has already been released, with one other accomplice, Boubacar C, also released not so long ago.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals a third accomplice, Mamadou M has also been released from prison, but he remains under house arrest.

Juve FC Says

This Pogba case has overshadowed his spell at Juve and it is bad, considering the midfielder has not even played a competitive game for the Bianconeri yet.

Pogba remains a key squad member, but until he starts playing, it seems like a big mistake to have brought him back to Turin.

He needs to put these off-field problems behind him and focus on getting fit and playing for the club again.