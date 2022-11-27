More than 30,000 Juventus fans will support Next Gen in Allianz Stadium debut

Even during the lengthy winter break, Juventus supporters are still eager to support the famous black and white jersey.

While the first team is currently on a hiatus due to the World Cup, Juventus Next Gen will take the opportunity to shine at the Allianz Stadium for the first time since the team’s launching in 2018.

According to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, more than 30,000 spectators will attend the team’s debut at the Allianz Stadium.

Massimo Brambilla’s men usually play their home fixtures at Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta in the nearby town of Alessandria.

But on Sunday, the Next Gen stars will host Mantova at the Allianz, much to the delight of their supporters in Turin.

Earlier this season, some of the first team’s home matches were played inside a half-empty Allianz Stadium, most likely due to the side’s lackluster results and performances.

So it’s surely refreshing to see the crowds tuning in to support the young squad in a Serie C contest, which is a clear sign of their eternal love for the club.

Juventus was the first club to launch an U23 squad that allows their youngsters to go head-to-head against professional footballers, albeit in the third division. Last summer, it was rebranded as “Juventus Next Gen”.

Following a slow start to the season, the youngsters are finally beginning to flourish under the guidance of Brambilla. They currently ride a five-match winning streak in all competitions, and are undefeated in their last seven outings.

The match kicks off at 14:30 CET.