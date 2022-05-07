“More than angry” Allegri gives his excuses for Juventus loss

Max Allegri has blamed Juventus’ defeat at the hands of Genoa on the type of players he had on the pitch when The Griffin launched their impressive comeback.

The Bianconeri have lost some key men to injuries in recent weeks and they have an Italian Cup final game to look forward to.

Juve started the game brightly and should have killed it earlier if they didn’t miss so many chances.

This allowed the host to stay in the game and eventually earn all three points.

The Bianconeri manager claims he had just players who are good at counterattacking when Genoa started pushing to get back into the fixture and Juve missed their chances to score more goals.

The 54-year-old said, as reported by Football Italia: “More than angry, I am disappointed not to win a game that was on the right track. We should’ve scored a second goal and didn’t.

“The thing we really need to work on, although admittedly the characteristics of the players aren’t suited to it, is that once we had to take off Arthur, Minetti and Dybala, we didn’t have any player who could dictate the tempo and slow the moves down. We only had counter-attacking players and it was end-to-end stuff. When you waste so many chances, you are going to be punished.”

Juve FC Says

We shouldn’t be losing to Genoa at this stage of the season, but we cannot say they didn’t deserve to get all three points considering their performance in the late stages.

We need to focus on the game against Inter Milan now and work on a game plan that will win that Coppa Italia.