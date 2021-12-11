More trouble for Juventus midfielder as he is made available for loan

Arthur was an exciting signing for Juventus after the Bianconeri swapped Miralem Pjanic for him last season.

Pjanic had been very effective at the club, and he was one of Max Allegri’s most trusted players.

However, the club thought Arthur was a much better player and agreed to swap him for the Bosnian.

The former Gremio man has been a shadow of the player Juve fans thought they were getting.

He struggles to play because of persistent injuries and when he is fit to play, he underperforms.

Add that to his disciplinary history at the club and he easily gives an impression that he doesn’t understand what it means to play for the Juve.

Tuttomercatoweb says the Bianconeri are now open to cashing in on him and would listen to loan offers for his signature when the transfer window reopens next month.

Juve FC Says

It is still early days for Arthur at Juve and he needs to take advantage of that and make a name for himself at the club.

His poor performance and bad fitness record are some reasons we are struggling in this campaign and that has to change.

Playing for another club in the second half of this campaign might help the Brazil international get back to suitable form for next season.