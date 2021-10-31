“More united than ever” Former Juve star calls for unity through this difficult time

Like most Juventus fans, ex-Bianconeri player, Claudio Marchisio was horrified by their performance in the game against Verona yesterday.

Their opponents raced to a 2-0 lead before the Bianconeri scored what would eventually prove to be a consolation goal.

The former midfielder says this is a difficult moment for the club and pointed out so many things that were not right in the game.

He tweeted: “This is a difficult moment.

“There are so many problems, but it’s not just about the quality of the individuals.

“This is a side lacking a tempo, intensity and determination, as well as a tactical idea to build on.

“However, we fans must always stay close to the team, especially now. More united than ever!”

The Juventus team of the last two matches are not up to the standard the fans want.

After seemingly recovering from a poor start to this season, it seems the team is now worse than they were at the start of the campaign.

The players seem under pressure to perform and it is making it hard for them to get the basics right.

At a top club like Juve, if you play with no intensity and coordination, you will get eaten alive, and that is exactly what is happening.

We started this campaign dreaming about winning another Scudetto title, but we would be happy if we can even make the top four now.

But Marchisio, we have to be united in this difficult time.