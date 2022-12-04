More wiretaps reveal Juventus interest in the likes of Haaland and Tonali

Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world and is always tracking the top talent across Europe.

Their recent capital gains case has exposed some of their plans to sign the best players on the planet in 2019.

Fabio Paratici was the club’s director at the time and worked on the deals. A new leak has now revealed they had plans to sign some exciting players.

The leaked email sent by Paratici to his assistant Federico Cherubini, reads via Football Italia:

“Young players to track: Haaland – Malen – Zaniolo – Kulusevski – Tonali – Kumbulla. Milik and Donnarumma to be tracked as their contracts run down in 2021.”

Juve FC Says

We are one of the top sides on the planet and should always go for the best talents on the continent, just as this email leak shows.

We eventually signed Dejan Kulusevski and Arkadiusz Milik, although the latter joined this year.

It shows that the club has their eyes on the best talent all the time, and we are probably tracking more at the moment.

Our fans deserve to see the best stars wear the white and black shirt of Juve and that will continue to be the case no matter what.