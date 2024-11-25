Juventus have a new concern on the injury front as Weston McKennie missed training on Monday, leaving his presence against Aston Villa in great jeopardy.

Thiago Motta deployed the Amercian as an attacker in Saturday’s contest against Milan which ended in a goalless draw. The Juventus manager had to come up with an unusual solution in the absence of the injured Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik.

Ironically, McKennie himself ended up sustaining a knock.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist, the USMNT star skipped the training session on Monday due to muscle fatigue.

While the source doesn’t definitely rule the midfielder out of the trip to England, his condition will be assessed on Tuesday before the technical staff makes a final decision on the matter.

This is certainly an untimely blow for the Bianconeri who are already suffering from a shortage of personnel, especially in attack and defense.

Albanese reveals more concerning news for the Juventus faithful, as Vlahovic has only been able to train separately today. The Serbian returned from international duty carrying a slight knock, and the club is in no place to take any risks with his condition, especially amidst the lack of alternatives.

Therefore, Juventus kept the 24-year-old out of the weekend showdown against Milan, but Motta and his staff were hoping to recover his services for Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

But with only 24 hours separating us from the trip to Birmingham, the sensations are hardly positive. Even if Vlahovic were to be added to the matchday squad, he might not be in an optimal condition to start the match, leaving Motta with a major headache upfront.

The same goes for Douglas Luiz who was eager to make a return from injury in time for a reunion with his old Aston Villa teammates, but he’s still training away from the squad, so he’s unlikely to be selected.

Finally, Nico Gonzalez is tipped to make his comeback in next weekend’s Serie A encounter against Lecce.