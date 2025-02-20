If getting eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of lowly opposition wasn’t enough for Juventus, they have also been dealt a new injury blow, as Renato Veiga will be out of action with a muscle injury.

The 21-year-old joined the Italian giants in January after sealing a loan switch from Chelsea. The newcomer arrived as a replacement for Gleison Bremer who is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury. Moreover, he had to immediately step up when Pierre Kalulu suffered a knock last month.

The Portuguese has proven to be up to the task, helping Juventus register four wins in a row across all competitions after building a solid partnership with Federico Gatti.

But sadly for Veiga, he picked up a calf problem in Eindhoven which forced him to leave the pitch at the start of the first half in last night’s Champions League encounter against PSV. He ended up watching his new club getting thrown out of the competition as the Dutch champions went on to claim victory in extra-time.

According to IlBianconero, the young centre-back has picked up a muscle injury. He’s now expected to undergo clinical tests at the J|Medical Centre in the coming hours.

But while we must await the results before predicting a timetable for his recovery, the source is certain Veiga will miss the club’s next two outings as an immediate return to action is unlikely after sustaining a muscle problem.

Hence, Thiago Motta will have to do without the Chelsea loanee for Sunday’s Serie A contest in Cagliari as well as next Wednesday’s Coppa Italia quarter-final clash against Empoli which will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Lloyd Kelly and Gatti are now the solitary options for the two centre-back roles.