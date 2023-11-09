Former Juventus star Moreno Torricelli believes the game between Juve and Cagliari will be a tough one for the Bianconeri, with their opponents having nothing to lose.

The Bianconeri are working towards winning Serie A at the end of this season and will at least get the top four.

Possession-wise, Juve has been nowhere near one of the best teams in the league, but they are winning matches and are on a superb run of form before the game.

This makes them the favourites to win the clash, but Cagliari is also on a fine run of form and has won all their last three matches, so they will be confident about securing a win in this match as well.

Ahead of the game, Torricelli said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Ranieri’s team is confident, they are coming off three consecutive victories and there is no shortage of enthusiasm, in Turin they will play their match knowing that they will not having nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“Juve are not convincing from a playing point of view but they are getting plenty of results, they are a team that is very good at defending themselves and the rearguard is supported by a midfield of substance.”

Juve FC Says

Cagliari has been on a fine run of form, and they will present us with a serious test in this fixture.

However, we are on a terrific run of form and we should really win this match.