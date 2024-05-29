Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto believes that the return of Alvaro Morata isn’t a primary objective for Juventus at the moment.

The Spaniard had two spells in Turin and remains deeply attached to the club. He first joined the Bianconeri in 2014, but Real Madrid exercised their buy-back option in 2016.

The 31-year-old then returned to Continassa in 2020 and spent two years on loan, but the management wasn’t willing to splash 35 million euros to make the deal permanent, so he made his return to Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international has a release clause in his contract, allowing him to leave for 15 million euros this summer.

Therefore, the striker has been linked with a third spell at the Allianz Stadium.

But in his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Moretto insists that the attacker isn’t a priority for Juventus.

The journalist also reveals that Morata’s agent is working on several options in Serie A as he looks to bring back his client to Italian football, not necessarily through Juve’s gates.

However, there are no firm contacts or negotiations on this front just yet.

Morata is coming off one of the most prolific seasons of his career. He contributed with 21 goals and five assists in 48 appearances for the Colchoneros.