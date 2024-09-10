Juventus were reportedly hellbent on signing Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson had he avoided a devastating ACL injury.

The Scotland international joined the Emilians in the summer of 2022, and he almost immediately established himself as a protagonist at the club.

The 25-year-old made leaps and bounds under the guidance of Thiago Motta. He was enjoying a stellar 2023/24 campaign, but his momentum was halted by an untimely injury towards the end of the season.

Ferguson will remain out of action at least until January, and it remains to be seen how much time will his athletic rehabilitation require.

Moreover, this anterior cruciate ligament injury not only chopped off several months of the player’s career, but may have also cost him a transfer to Juventus.

In his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Italian journalist Matteo Moretto argues that Ferguson would have ended up at Continassa had he remained fit.

The transfer market insider reveals Premier League clubs were also monitoring the Hamilton native. Nevertheless, Juventus were his most concrete suitors, as they were hoping to reunite Motta with his pupil in Turin.

In the end, the Old Lady snapped up the services of Teun Koopmeiners following a soap opera that lasted for months.

The Dutchman could play a similar role to the one Ferguson used to interpret in Motta’s Bologna.

Moretto insists it remains premature to talk about the player’s future at this stage, and whether or not Juventus will rekindle their interest in his services next year.