Juventus would have the upper hand if they choose to pursue the services of Chelsea defender Renato Veiga once again.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of the previous campaign in Turin, and it was a largely positive spell, as he managed to cement himself as a regular starter straight away.

The Portuguese was acquired under the orders of Thiago Motta, but his replacement, Igor Tudor was equally impressed, fielding him at the heart of his three-man backline.

Veiga unwanted at Chelsea despite impressive Juventus stint

Veiga showcased a natural ability to distribute the ball from the back, and he was no slouch in duels. However, he left Juventus just before the FIFA Club World Cup, as his loan stint had expired.

Despite his encouraging experience in Turin, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wasn’t convinced. Hence, the versatile defender was left out of the CWC squad, and he remains an outcast in West London, even though the manager has been crying out for a new centre-back amidst the injury crisis at the back.

Renato Veiga (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

In recent months, Veiga was linked with several top European clubs, especially Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, but a deal never materialised.

Over the past few days, some sources raised the possibility of a return to Juventus.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto (via TuttoJuve), the former FC Basel defender would relish the opportunity to reunite with his Bianconeri teammates.

Renato Veiga would jump at the opportunity to rejoin Juventus

The transfer market expert insists that Veiga would consider Juventus his priority destination. Nevertheless, Moretto remains unsure whether the Bianconeri will rekindle their interest in the Portugal international, chase other targets, or simply keep the defensive department intact.

The journalist also confirms talks between Veiga’s entourage and Villarreal who are keen to sign the player, but they’re struggling to afford the relatively high costs.

Previous reports had claimed that Chelsea are seeking at least €30 million to part ways with the Sporting CP youth product.