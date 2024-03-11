Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto identifies Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners as a primary transfer target for Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been hot on the Dutchman’s heels for several months.

And if they hadn’t been completely sold before, his fabulous display at the Allianz Stadium surely won over the hierarchy who were in the stands to watch the 26-year-old score a brilliant brace that secured a 2-2 draw for La Dea.

The midfielder has now raised his tally to 10 goals in Serie A this term, and 12 in all competitions.

In his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Moretto describes Koopmeiners as a “main objective” for Juventus.

As the journalist explains, the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is a keen admirer of the Netherlands international.

He had already tried to sign him during his time at Napoli, but the deal never materialized.

So it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri would be able to strike an agreement with Atalanta while their asking price continues to rise with every impressive outing on the player’s part.

Some reports claim that the Orobici have slapped a 60-million price tag on the midfielder’s back, though they would be willing to sell for lower figures.

Koopmeiners joined Atalanta in the summer of 2021 after rising through the ranks of AZ Alkmaar. He is tied to a contract with the Lombardian club valid until 2027.

The Dutchman currently plays as an attacking midfielder behind the two strikers in Gian Piero Gasperini’s 3-4-1-2 formation, but can also feature in a deeper role.