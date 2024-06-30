Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto quashes Real Madrid links with Bologna defender and Juventus transfer target Riccardo Calafiori.

The Bianconeri are reportedly keen to sign the 22-year-old this summer following his exploits during the season.

The young defender transitioned from a left-back to a central defender with a license to go forward under the guidance of Thiago Motta who would like to reunite with his pupil at Continassa.

Calafiori also delivered the goods for Italy in Euro 2024, but was serving a one-match as his teammates stumbled against Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Saturday, thus exiting the tournament prematurely.

Following his impressive display against Croatia, some news reports linked the defender with a move to Real Madrid.

But in his most recent column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Moretto denied the story, insisting that Lille teenager Lenny Yoro remains Los Merengues’ primary target to bolster the backline.

Nevertheless, Juventus could still face competition for Calafiori from the Premier League.

As the journalist reveals, Arsenal have already inquired about the Bologna star, while other English sides could follow suit.

Therefore, the Bianconeri should brace themselves for a bidding that could ensue in the coming days and weeks.

Bologna’s initial asking price was circa 25 million euros, but if more suitors join the fray, the Roman’s market value could skyrocket.

Calafiori joined Bologna last summer, and his contract with the Emilians runs until June 2027.