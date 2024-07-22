Juventus teenager Dean Huijsen is still hoping to seal a move to PSG despite recent links with alternative destinations.

The 19-year-old is one of the most promising young talents to emerge from the Bianconeri’s youth squads over the last few years.

The Dutchman joined the Serie A giants in 2021 after a spell at Malaga’s academy. He managed to impress during his time with Juve’s Primavera and Next Gen squads, which earned him a promotion to the first team last summer.

However, Huijsen struggled for playing time at Max Allegri’s court, so he spent the second part of the campaign on loan at Roma, showcasing he’s ready for the big stage.

But despite his immense promise, Juventus find themselves forced to sell the Spain U21 international in order to finance other operations – like Teun Koopmeiners and Jean-Clair Todibo.

As one would expect, the young centre-back has no shortage of suitors on the Old Continent.

In recent weeks, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg entered the fray for the teenager, while Premier League clubs could soon join the queue.

But in his most recent column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto insists Huijsen’s preference lies with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 champions have working on signing the youngster for several weeks now, but have yet to make significant progress.

Nevertheless, the defender is still willing to await a switch to the French capital.

As Moretto explains, Huijsen will certainly leave Juventus before the end of the summer transfer session, and the same goes for fellow promising youngster Matias Soulé.