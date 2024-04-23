Italian journalist Matteo Moretto tips Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior to leave the club in the summer.

The Bianconeri poached the youngster from Chelsea in the summer of 2020. He first joined the Primavera ranks before becoming a staple for the Next Gen squad.

The Englishman has been a member of Max Allegri’s first team since getting his breakthrough last season, earning the plaudits with inspiring displays.

However, the 20-year-old hasn’t found his footing this term. He’s been left starving for playing time, only making two appearances as a starter in all competitions.

Therefore, Moretto expects Iling-Junior to head towards the Juventus exit at the end of the season. The journalist discussed the player’s future in his column for the Fabrizio Romano Daily Briefing.

As the source tells it, the England U21 international has suitors in the Premier League and the Bundesliga above all. Even some Serie A clubs could be interested in his services.

However, no club has thus far emerged as the most likely destination for the young winger at this point.

Moretto also expects talks between the player’s agent and the Juventus management to ensue in the coming weeks to take a decision on the matter.

The Bianconeri could also try to insert the youngster as an exchange pawn in potential swap deals. Nevertheless, Iling will be looking to choose the best option for his career.

This season, the winger has made 23 appearances between the Serie A and the Coppa Italia, contributing with one goal and two assists.

His contract with the club is valid until June 2025.