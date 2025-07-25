Milan are reportedly plotting to lure Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, but might be biding their time before making their move.

The Rossoneri have parted ways with Luka Jovic and Tammy Abraham, so the only striker left at Massimiliano Allegri’s disposal is January signing Santiago Gimenez.

Therefore, Sporting Director Igli Tare is required to add a new centre-forward to the fold before the end of the summer transfer session.

Juventus desperate to offload Dusan Vlahovic as Milan register interest

In recent weeks, the rumours linking Vlahovic with a move to Milanello have intensified. The Serbian striker is no longer wanted at Juventus due to his hefty salary, which has now reached €12 million, his expiring contract, and above all, his underwhelming displays in recent campaigns.

While there have been some talks about a transfer to the Premier League, with Manchester United and others named as potential suitors, Vlahovic has reportedly given his preference to Milan, and the feeling appears to be reciprocal.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, the Rossoneri consider the 25-year-old their main target to bolster the attack, but he expects them to wait until the final weeks of the transfer window before launching a genuine onslaught.

Vlahovic is Milan’s favourite option

The transfer market expert revealed as much during his appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s official YouTube channel.

Nevertheless, Moretto warns Milan that Juventus will try to find a solution as soon as possible, as offloading Vlahovic and his large wages is paramount for unlocking their market campaign.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if another suitor will surface in the coming weeks and overtake the Diavolo in the race.

For their part, Juventus will be hoping to collect a transfer fee of €20 million to avoid registering a capital loss.