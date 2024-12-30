MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 30: Armand Lauriente of US Sassuolo is challenged by Davide Calabria of AC Milan during the Serie A TIM match between AC Milan and US Sassuolo at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 30, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly tracking Milan captain Davide Calabria who is on his way out of the club next summer.

The Italy international has been with the Rossoneri from the very start of his playing career. He climbed his way up the ranks to become a stalwart with the first team, eventually earning the captain’s armband.

Like Pierre Kalulu and Fikayo Tomori, the Italian was brilliant at the back during Milan’s Scudetto-winning campaign in the 2021/22 campaign. However, the 28-year-old’s performances have been underwhelming over the past few years,

The full-back has recently lost his starting spot to newcomer Emerson Royal. He has only made 10 appearances across all competitions this season, including five in Serie A and four in the Champions League, while his solitary goal came in the 6-1 routing of Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia.

Therefore, all signs suggest that Calabria is heading towards the club’s exit door, and Juventus could jump on the opportunity to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, reports Italian journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Bianconeri were already in the market for a new right-back in the summer. They reportedly tried to sign Giovanni Di Lorenzo from Napoli but to no avail. In the end, they opted to promote Nicolo Savona who has been the club’s first choice for the role, even keeping club captain Danilo on the bench.

But with the Brazilian veteran heading out of the club (potentially as early as January), the Bianconeri will certainly need a new full-back, and while Calabria might not be the most enticing option for the supporters, the management could be tempted by his free-agent status.

For his part, the Brescia native will be looking to revive his career away from San Siro after becoming a target for the constant chastizing from fans and pundits alike.