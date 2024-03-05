The future of Max Allegri at Juventus doesn’t solely depend on his results on the pitch, explains Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Livorno native is currently in the midst of his third straight season at the club, and eighth overall.

While he still has another year on his contract, all accounts agree that he will either earn a new deal or leave the club at the end of the season.

In his weekly column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Moretto reveals that Allegri’s fate doesn’t necessarily depend on the results the team registers on the pitch.

The Bianconeri currently stand second in the Serie A table. They started the season on a positive note but have been on a sharp decline since the start of February.

Juventus are still widely expected to achieve their announced objective by qualifying for next season’s edition of the Champions League.

But even so, it might not be enough to earn the 56-year-old a contract extension.

As Moretto explains, the Juventus management could simply decide that Allegri’s cycle has come to an end, regardless of the results.

The hierarchy will make a definitive decision on the matter in the coming weeks.

The Italian journalist believes that Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli already has a list of potential replacements in mind in case the end up parting ways with the former Milan and Cagliari coach.

Therefore, we can expect some major developments on this front during March,