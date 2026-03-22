Juventus could be one of the leading candidates in the race for Al-Ahli midfielder Franck Kessie, who is apparently set to leave Saudi Arabia.

The Ivorian made a name for himself in the Italian flight. He rose through the ranks of Atalanta and became a regular feature under the tutelage of Gian Piero Gasperini.

The midfielder then made a big-money move to Milan in 2017, and spent five years at San Siro, culminating with a Scudetto triumph in 2022, before joining Barcelona on a free transfer.

Following a forgettable season in Catalunya, Kessie left the LaLiga giants to join Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023.

Juventus could have an advantage in the race for Franck Kessie

The 29-year-old’s time in Jeddah reached its climax last season, when he helped the club win the Asian Champions League.

But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, and no signs of a renewal on the horizon, Kessie could be destined to embark on a new career chapter next summer.

In his latest appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel (via TuttoJuve), Italian journalist Matteo Moretto confirmed that Juventus will be one of the main protagonists in the race for the Ivorian international.

The transfer market expert believes the player’s priority is to return to Serie A, where he had found success with Atalanta and Milan, which could pave the way for a free transfer to Juventus.

“The signals are clear: Kessié is leaning toward a return to Europe. And if there’s a familiar path to retrace, Italy sits high on the list,” said Moretto.

“It’s a league he knows, a country where he thrived, and where his stock remains strong after his title-winning spell in Milan.

“Interest is already building. Juventus are firmly in the frame, but they’re not alone. Other top Italian sides, and clubs elsewhere in Europe, have begun exploratory contacts through his representatives.”

Are Juventus willing to meet Kessie’s wage demands?

While the interest Kessie’s services is piquing, Moretto insists that the player and his entourage won’t entertain offers that don’t guarantee him a minimum net salary of €5 million per year.

“For now, the enquiries are early-stage feelers, with one key variable shaping the race: salary.

“Kessié’s stance is uncompromising. After earning big on a multi-year deal in Saudi Arabia, he has no intention of dropping below €5 million net per season. That figure will act as the entry point for any serious contender.”

Juventus have recently set their wage ceiling at €7 million, as illustrated by Kenan Yildiz’s new contract. The only other players at the club who earn above €5 million are Jonathan David (€6m) and Dusan Vlahovic (€12m).

The Serbian currently boasts the highest salary in Serie A, but will have to accept a halved figure if he wishes to remain in Turin beyond the current campaign.