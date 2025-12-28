Juventus are reportedly ahead of the competition in the race to sign wantaway Inter midfielder David Frattesi.

Following his big breakthrough at Sassuolo, the 26-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2023. However, he failed to establish himself as a regular starter at Appiano Gentile.

Former Inter manager, Simone Inzaghi, considered the Italian a super-sub, but the player’s role further diminished under Cristian Chivu, especially following the arrivals of Petar Sucic and Andy Diouf.

Juventus pushing for Davide Frattesi

With a potential World Cup spot hanging in the balance, Frattesi is reportedly eager to leave the Nerazzurri in January, and Juventus would love to accommodate him.

The Roman midfielder was a key figure in the Azzurri during Luciano Spalletti’s time with the national team. Therefore, the 66-year-old would love to reunite with his old pupil in Turin.

Davide Frattesi warming up
Davide Frattesi (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Juventus are currently leading the chase, despite competition from Fenerbahce.

“Despite the Turkish option, Juve clearly start from a position of advantage in the race for the Italian midfielder — a detail that could prove decisive in shaping the outcome of the situation,” said Moretto during his appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel.

Inter won’t sell Frattesi on the low

The transfer market expert also insists that Inter have no desire to sell the midfielder at a cut price, but could be open to a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

“The Nerazzurri are aware that Frattesi’s departure in January is an increasingly concrete and realistic scenario, but the club have no intention of underselling him.

“They are seeking a permanent transfer, preferably within Italy, with a loan turning into an obligation to buy the only alternative on the table.

“That is why, should the direct line with Juventus grow stronger, the two clubs could put together a ‘Conceição-style’ operation: a sizeable paid loan followed by a mandatory purchase at the end of the season.”

Juventus will be looking to add at least one new midfielder in January to add some much-needed depth to Spalletti’s squad. However, it remains to be seen if the club will acquire a box-to-box midfielder like Frattesi or the deep-lying playmaker the manager is seeking.