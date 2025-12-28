Juventus are reportedly ahead of the competition in the race to sign wantaway Inter midfielder David Frattesi.
Following his big breakthrough at Sassuolo, the 26-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2023. However, he failed to establish himself as a regular starter at Appiano Gentile.
Former Inter manager, Simone Inzaghi, considered the Italian a super-sub, but the player’s role further diminished under Cristian Chivu, especially following the arrivals of Petar Sucic and Andy Diouf.
Juventus pushing for Davide Frattesi
With a potential World Cup spot hanging in the balance, Frattesi is reportedly eager to leave the Nerazzurri in January, and Juventus would love to accommodate him.
The Roman midfielder was a key figure in the Azzurri during Luciano Spalletti’s time with the national team. Therefore, the 66-year-old would love to reunite with his old pupil in Turin.
According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Juventus are currently leading the chase, despite competition from Fenerbahce.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment