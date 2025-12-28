Juventus are reportedly ahead of the competition in the race to sign wantaway Inter midfielder David Frattesi.

Following his big breakthrough at Sassuolo, the 26-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2023. However, he failed to establish himself as a regular starter at Appiano Gentile.

Former Inter manager, Simone Inzaghi, considered the Italian a super-sub, but the player’s role further diminished under Cristian Chivu, especially following the arrivals of Petar Sucic and Andy Diouf.

Juventus pushing for Davide Frattesi

With a potential World Cup spot hanging in the balance, Frattesi is reportedly eager to leave the Nerazzurri in January, and Juventus would love to accommodate him.

The Roman midfielder was a key figure in the Azzurri during Luciano Spalletti’s time with the national team. Therefore, the 66-year-old would love to reunite with his old pupil in Turin.

Davide Frattesi (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Juventus are currently leading the chase, despite competition from Fenerbahce.