Juventus have reportedly placed themselves ahead of the competition in the race for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Bianconeri are looking to present Thiago Motta with a new defender who can offer contributions in both phases of the match.

In his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto reveals that Juventus were initially hoping to acquire Alessandro Buongiorno.

Nevertheless, the Italy international completed a transfer from Torino to Napoli.

The Bianconeri then set their sights on Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori. However, his price tag soared after an impressive Euro 2024 campaign on a personal level, albeit a disastrous one for the Azzurri in general.

Therefore, the Old Lady eventually turned to Todibo, a 24-year-old French defender who has been a stalwart for Nice since 2021.

As Moretto reveals, Motta admires the former Barcelona defender, considering him suitable for his style of football. The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is also a fan of the player.

However, the journalist warns Juventus of potential Premier League competition. Todibo was in fact close to joining Manchester United but UEFA refused to sanction the operation as it involves two sister clubs playing in the same competition next season (the Europa League).

Moreover, Atletico Madrid have also been keeping tabs on the Frenchman. Yet, the Moretto doesn’t expect the Colchoneros to launch an onslaught, as they’re likely to pursue other profiles.

Therefore, Moretto insists that Juventus are the ultimate favorites to prevail in the race for Todibo, but the transfer hinges on the club’s ability to secure an agreement with Nice.