Italian journalist Matteo Moretto identifies the two playing positions that Juventus are looking to bolster this January.

The Bianconeri started their campaign on a torrid note under Igor Tudor, but the team is beginning to show promising signs under Luciano Spalletti, especially in their last three wins against Pafos, Bologna and Roma.

Therefore, there is a growing belief around Continassa that the club can still achieve something important this season. Nevertheless, the hierarchy will have to back the new head coach in the market, as the squad is still lacking in terms of quality and depth.

Juventus keen to sign Morten Hjulmand

In his most recent appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel, Moretto revealed what Juventus plan to do in January.

The transfer market insider confirms that the club is looking to sign a new midfielder, with Morten Hjulmand at the top of Damien Comolli’s shortlist.

The 26-year-old is a Danish midfielder who has been playing his football at Sporting Club since making the move from Lecce in 2023. He is currently the captain of the Portuguese giants, and is considered one of the club’s most prized assets.

Hjulmand’s ability to combine physical strength with tactical intelligence and sublime technique renders him ideal for Spalletti, who is seeking an upgrade on Manuel Locatelli in the deep-lying playmaker role.

However, luring the Denmark international away from Lisbon won’t be easy, as Sporting could request a figure above €50 million.

Juventus searching the market for a new defender

In addition to the midfielder, Moretto believes Juventus are also in the market for a central defender, especially after losing Daniele Rugani to another injury.

The Bianconeri are also without Federico Gatti, who underwent surgery earlier this month and will remain out for several weeks, while Gleison Bremer has yet to prove that he has fully overcome his injury ordeal.

Juventus fans have been crying out for a new right-back (or wing-back) amidst Joao Mario’s struggles. However, Spalletti might be happy to continue to field Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu on the right flank.