Juventus are reportedly leading the chasing pack for Sandro Tonali, but Newcastle United are determined to keep their star player.

The Italy international rose to prominence in his early career years with Brescia, but while the Bianconeri were hoping to bring him to Turin, he ended up signing for his beloved Milan in the summer of 2020.

After three years at San Siro, the midfielder completed a transfer to Newcastle, as the Rossoneri couldn’t resist a €60 million offer.

Sandro Tonali remains on Juve’s wishlist

Tonali’s first season in the Premier League was wrecked by a lengthy ban due to his involvement in a betting scandal that rocked Italian football at the time. However, he has now established himself as a protagonist for the Magpies, forming a solid midfield trio with his Brazilian teammates Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

For their part, Juventus have been keeping close tabs on the Italian’s exploits at St.James Park. Last season, Cristiano Giuntoli had identified him as his dream target to bolster the midfield, but he never had the opportunity to launch an onslaught, as he was relieved from his services before the start of the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady’s interest in Tonali hasn’t died out, as Damien Comolli and Co. are determined to pull off a top-notch signing in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old is at the top of the shortlist.

In his latest appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel, Matteo Moretto revealed that Juventus are indeed Tonali’s staunchest admirers.

Do Juventus stand a chance at landing Tonali?

While the midfielder’s departure in January is virtually impossible, the Turin-based giants are expected to try their luck in the summer.

Nevertheless, the Italian journalist warns that this might be a daunting mission for the Bianconeri, as Newcastle haven’t even named a price since they have no desire to part ways with the player.

Tonali remains tied to the Geordies with a contract valid until June 2028, but he has recently stated his desire to play in Serie A once again, although not necessarily in the near future.