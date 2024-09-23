Juventus merely asked for information regarding Albert Gudmundsson who ended up sealing a move to Fiorentina last summer.

The Icelandic star was one of the best revelations in Serie A last season, guiding Genoa towards a mid-table finish.

The 27-year-old showcased a fabulous skillset that includes dazzling dribbling, remarkable creativity and terrific shooting skills.

Therefore, fans and observers alike knew his days at the Luigi Ferraris were numbered, as his talent warrants a more ambitious club.

Gudmundsson was then linked with a host of top Serie A sides, but eventually ended up at Fiorentina.

But according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto (via Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing), Juventus were never truly close to signing the former Genoa man.

The transfer market guru revealed how Napoli was the first team to consider a move for Gudmundsson, which was followed by inquiries from the Bianconeri and Lazio.

Inter were then heavily linked with the player, but they weren’t close to signing him either.

Moretto also explains how Fiorentina were the only side to make a concrete move. Their new coach Raffaele Palladino played an instrumental role in convincing the Iceland international to join.

Nevertheless, Juventus still took advantage of the operation, as Gudmundsson’s arrival in Florence freed up Nico Gonzalez who sealed a transfer to Turin.

Gudmundsson had a debut to remember on Sunday against Lazio. He came off the pitch after the interval and turned the result upside-down by scoring two spot-kicks, including one he won himself.