Juventus are reportedly scouting young goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen who made his breakthrough at Villarreal this season.

The 21-year-old started his career at Malmo and then had a stint in Mallorca’s youth academy. Nevertheless, has has been developing his skills at Villarreal since 2015, steadily climbing his way up the ranks.

This season, the custodian has cemented himself as a regular starter for the Yellow Submarines. He has thus far made 29 La Liga appearances, conceding 52 goals and registering four clean sheets in the process.

According to Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto, Juventus have recently sent their scouts to watch Jorgensen in action. He revealed the news in his column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri would be facing stern competition if they were to enter the race for the Dane’s signature.

As Moretto explains, the shot-stopper has suitors from all over Europe. For instance, Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Wolverhampton have been following him closely.

Moreover, the Bundesliga duo of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen would also like to add him to their young contingents.

Jorgensen was born in Sweden and represented the country on the U16 and U17 levels. However, he later switched his international allegiance, defending the goal for Denmark with the U20 and U21 sides.