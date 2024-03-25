Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto identifies Juventus as the club that is pushing the hardest to secure the signature of Riccardo Calfiori.

The 21-year-old joined Bologna this summer following a brief experience with Basel.

After starting his career as a left-back, the youngster was repackaged as a central defender under the tutelage of Thiago Motta.

The Roma youth product fitted in smoothly within the Italo-Brazilian’s tactical system, acting as a centre-back with a license to go forward and help in the buildup phase.

In his column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Moretto confirms that Juventus are highly interested in the services of Calafiori.

The Bianconeri have thus far shown more intention than any other suitor, as they hope to add the promising Italian defender to their ranks for next season.

However, the journalist notes that it remains premature to predict the player’s future at this stage.

But with the excellent season he’s having, we can expect him to ply his trade at a bigger club sooner or later.

In addition to the Bologna defender, Juventus are also keeping tabs on the Rossoblu’s coach Motta.

Many consider the 41-year-old as the primary objective for the Bianconeri in case they decide to part ways with Max Allegri at the end of the campaign.

Motta’s arrival could give the Old Lady an extra edge in her pursuit of some of Bologna’s most prized assets, including Calafiori.

This season, the defender has made 24 Serie A appearances, contributing with a couple of assists.