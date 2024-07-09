Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly open to joining Juventus this summer, but the deal hinges on an agreement between the two clubs.

The Bianconeri are making some progress in their bid to sign the Englishman who has recently emerged as their main candidate to enhance the wing department.

The Serie A giants appear increasingly likely to part ways with Federico Chiesa who is seemingly not part of Thiago Motta’s plans. Hence, Sancho could come in as a replacement for the Italy international.

In his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto revealed that the 24-year-old is in favor of a move to Turin.

The England international now finds himself an outcast at Old Trafford due to a fallout with his manager Erik ten Hag last season.

While he managed to prove his worth during a brief loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, he remains an unwelcome figure at Carrington.

But although Juventus can count on the player’s desire to join their ranks, Moretto notes that finding an agreement with Man United is never easy, especially due to the financial costs.

Nevertheless, the journalist suggests that the Red Devils could prefer to send him away on loan.

Moreover, United would much rather have him playing his football abroad rather than strengthening a direct rival in the Premier League, which could play into the Old Lady’s favor.

Sancho has been on Man Utd’s books since making his big-money move from BVB in the summer of 2021. His contract with the club is valid until June 2026.