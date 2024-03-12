Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto denies Juventus interest in Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso.

The 28-year-old started his career at Real Madrid before making a name for himself at Espanyol.

This prompted a return to the Spanish capital, this time through the gates of Atletico.

Nevertheless, the player’s contract with the Colchoneros will expire at the end of the season, leaving his future up in the air.

In recent weeks, the Spaniard has been linked with the likes of Juventus and Barcelona.

Circulating reports claim that the Bianconeri would like to poach Hermoso’s services on a free transfer this summer. After all, the Italian giants have been searching the market for a left-footed defender to replace the departing Alex Sandro.

Nevertheless, Moretto denies this story in his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

The Italian journalist insists that Hermoso isn’t in advanced talks with the Bianconeri, or any other club for that matter.

Moretto believes that rumors linking the player with Juventus and Barcelona are false.

Moreover, the defender hasn’t reached an agreement with Atletico over a renewal, which raises further doubt over his future.

This season, the centre-back has contributed with two goals and an assist in 35 appearances across all competitions.