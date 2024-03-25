Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto weighed in on the future of Albert Gudmundsson amidst interest from Juventus, Inter and several other suitors.

The 26-year-old has established himself as the main star at Genoa. He has been enchanting the crowds at the Luigi Ferraris with his effortless dribbling skills and sensational strikes.

The Icelandic’s star exploits in Liguria haven’t gone unnoticed with a host of Italian and European clubs vying for his services.

In recent days, Italian news sources pinpointed Inter as the favorites to lure the talented striker in the summer.

But according to Moretto, there hasn’t been any contact between Inter and the player’s representatives just yet.

In his column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the Italian journalist insists that Gudmundsson isn’t even a priority for the Nerazzurri.

On the other hand, the Iceland international is monitored by Juventus and Roma. He has also attracted the interest of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Nevertheless, none of the player’s suitors have launched concrete negotiations with Genoa at this stage.

Moretto informs that the Grifone will be looking to collect a transfer fee between 25 and 30 million euros if they were to part ways with their talisman.

This would be a major windfall for a player that only cost them 1.5 million in January 2022.

For his part, Gudmundsson is eager to make a significant career step-up by joining a club that plays in the Champions League, or at the very least in the Europa League.

The second striker has contributed with 12 goals and four assists in all competitions this season. His contract with the Grifone is valid until 2027.