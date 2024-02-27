Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto weighs in on the future of Juventus stars Adrien Rabiot and Dusan Vlahovic.

The two players have been at the very core of Max Allegri’s starting lineup this season.

The Frenchman has been undroppable in the middle of the park, albeit injuries have been hampering his momentum this campaign.

For his part, the Serbian bomber has found his clinical touch since the turn of the year, and is currently second behind Lautaro Martinez in the Capocannoniere charts.

While the Juventus faithful will be hoping to lock down both players with long-term deals, Moretto provides updates on their current situations in his weekly column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

The journalist believes that Rabiot is happy in Turin and will have the opportunity to prolong his stay, with Juventus keen to tie him down with a new contract.

However, the 28-year-old is attracting the interest of other top suitors, especially since he could be available for free in case the Bianconeri fail to renew his expiring deal.

As for Vlahovic, Moretto believes that Max Allegri’s fate will heavily impact the Serbian’s future.

The Italian coach still has another year remaining on his contract, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be confirmed at the end of the season or walk away.

The journalist expects the Bianconeri to make up their plans for next season after determining who will be sitting in the dugout next campaign.

The striker has a contract running until 2026, but the club has been working on pushing back the expiry date for another year or two.