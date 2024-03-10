Real Sociedad are reportedly devising a plan to maintain Mikel Merino who has now emerged as a transfer target for Juventus.

The 27-year-old started his career at Osasuna’s academy before embarking on successive experiences at Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United between 2016 and 2018.

Afterwards, he signed for Sociedad and has been sharpening his tools at San Sebastian ever since.

The midfielder has now become a key player for the club as well as a Spanish international player.

Nevertheless, Merino’s expiring contract in 2025 is leaving the La Liga club sweating.

According to Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs showing interest in the Spaniard.

The journalist sheds some light on the situation in his most recent column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

As the source explains, Sociedad are hellbent on keeping Merino among their ranks. The two parties have now set a new date to discuss a potential contract renewal.

Nevertheless, the Spanish club realizes maintaining the player won’t be an easy task amidst the growing interest in his services.

Sociedad are well aware that Merino has suitors in Italy, Spain as well as England.

Unless he pens a new deal, the Spain international might end up leaving the club in the summer for a relatively low fee, or as a free agent in 2025.

Juventus will certainly keep an eye on the situation, as signing a quality midfielder is one of their main objectives for the upcoming summer.