Benfica star Florentino Luis has reportedly been proposed to Juventus who might be looking to enhance their midfield department next summer.

The Bianconeri revamped their midfield of the park last summer, forking out hefty figures on Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, but neither man has been able to produce the goods for Thiago Motta this season. The Dutchman has been delivering hollow displays, whereas the Brazilian has been struggling to stay fit.

The only new addition to the midfield who managed to win the supporters’ favour is Khephren Thuram, who has established himself as an important figure at the heart of the backline.

Moreover, Juventus allowed Nicolo Fagioli to slip through their fingers. The Bianconeri youth product was left to rot on the bench under the orders of Motta, thus prompting a loan to Fiorentina with an obligation to buy.

Therefore, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. could once again turn to the market in search of new midfielders in the summer.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Florentino could be one of the possible solutions, as his agents have proposed him to Juventus and Napoli.

“There is a name that has been proposed to Napoli. We’re talking about Florentino Luis from Benfica,” said the transfer market insider in his latest video on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel.

“He is 25 years old and his contract is expiring in 2027. He could have a future in Italy because he has been proposed to various Italian teams, including Napoli and Juventus.”

Florentino is a Benfica academy product who spent loan spells at Monaco and Getafe between 2020 and 2022 before returning to Lisbon and cementing himself as a key figure for his original club.

Transfermarkt reveals that his contract includes a release clause worth 120 million euros, but his value is estimated at 20 million.

The Portuguese star often operates as a defensive midfielder, playing in a somewhat similar role to Manuel Locatelli.