Juventus may have the edge over Liverpool in the race for Teun Koopmeiners who reportedly prefers to remain on Italian soil.

The Dutchman has been at Atalanta since 2021, but has truly come into his own this season.

He has thus far scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances across all competitions while acting as an attacking midfielder in Gian Piero Gasperini’s 3-4-1-2 system.

The Bianconeri have reportedly identified the 26-year-old as their dream signing to bolster their midfield department ahead of next season.

Koopmeiners’ exploits have also reached the English shores. Liverpool, in particular, witnessed his prowess up close and personal when they were eliminated by La Dea in the Europa League semi-final.

Therefore, the Reds are also keeping tabs on the Netherlands international, and have the financial means to splash Juventus out of the water.

But according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, the player could be more inclined to join the Old Lady.

In his column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the transfer market expert reveals that Koopmeiners has given his preference to Serie A, as he wishes to remain in Italy.

Nevertheless, Moretto believes that Juventus, or any other suitor for that matter, would have to meet Atalanta’s asking price, as the Orobici tend to be stubborn negotiators.

Moreover, the Atalanta directors are in no mood to negotiate any transfers at the moment, as they’re solely focused on a packed season finale.

La Dea is still in the race for a Champions League spot through a Top-Five Serie A finish, and they’re also in the midst of a doubleheader against Marseille in the Europa League semi-final.

They will also take on Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on May 15th.