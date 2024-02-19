Juventus youngster Matias Soulé continues to attract interest from the English shores, as a host of Premier League clubs are lining up for his services.

The winger is spending the current campaign on loan at Frosinone where he managed to steal the limelight and cement himself as the ultimate star at Eusebio Di Francesco’s court.

The 20-year-old has already hit double digits after scoring his 10th Serie A goal.

Last month, the Argentine received a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League, but money didn’t prove enough to sway him away from the Old Continent.

In his most recent column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto insists that Soulé intends to stay in Europe and compete for the most prestigious trophies.

The journalist reveals that several Premier League clubs are vying for the young man’s services.

Nevertheless, they will have to come forward with enticing bids to convince Juventus to part ways with the promising star.

The Bianconeri would be willing to do business for the right figures, as the club will have to sell one or more players to fund their transfer campaign.

And as it happens, the Argentina international’s sale would certainly yield a decent amount.

The winger initially joined the Serie A giants in January 2020. He rose through the club’s ranks to become a member of the senior squad.

However, he struggled to collect sufficient playing time last season under the guidance of Max Allegri.

The youngster’s contract with the Old Lady remains valid until June 2026.