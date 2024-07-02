Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto offers some insights on the links between Juventus and Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood.

The Englishman had fallen over hard times in recent years, spending 18 months on the shelf following serious accusations made by his girlfriend in October 2022.

Nevertheless, the winger managed to put his personal life and playing career back in order thanks to a positive loan spell at Getafe last term.

The 22-year-old will return to Man United, but is unlikely to linger at Old Trafford beyond the summer, as the Red Devils no longer wish to be associated with the player, so they’ll be looking to offload him in the current transfer session.

Therefore, Greenwood has been linked with several clubs across Europe, including Serie A duo Juventus and Lazio.

But in his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Moretto reveals that the Bianconeri and the Biancocelseti have indeed inquired about the England international.

However, the journalist doesn’t believe that the Italian clubs have an advantage over other suitors, as they only intended to gather information on the potential conditions of a deal, salary, price and so on.

Moreover, Moretto feels that the English winger is unlikely to land in Italy this summer, but sees him making a move to another league.

Greenwood’s contract with Man United will expire next year, so the Premier League giants could eventually accept a cut-price transfer fee.