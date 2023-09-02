Morgan de Sanctis, the sporting director of Salernitana, has shared insights into their inability to secure loan signings from Juventus during the summer transfer window, despite engaging in multiple discussions with the Bianconeri.

Juventus boasts a talented pool of young players, and various clubs sought to acquire some of them on loan. Frosinone was one of the clubs that benefited significantly from Juventus’ willingness to loan out their talents, and Salernitana aimed to secure at least two loan signings from Juventus.

Salernitana expressed their interest to Juventus, and negotiations were held between the two clubs on several occasions. However, despite their efforts, an agreement could not be reached, resulting in Salernitana being unable to secure any players on loan from Juventus during the summer window.

De Sanctis has now spoken about the players they wanted and what happened. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“First of all, I confirm that the two owners have an excellent relationship and I am aligned and in tune with sporting director Giuntoli. Juve, however, had a particular market and in the end what they told me happened.

“Miretti and Nicolussi Caviglia remained there We waited a long time, even with some forcing, trying to get something from the Italian market. But there wasn’t the possibility and we were ready. For Facundo, however, we couldn’t guarantee what Juventus was asking for. However, it’s not certain that some operation cannot be carried out in January”.

Juve FC Says

Fabio Miretti and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia would have benefited from leaving the club on loan, but the former already enjoys game time at the Allianz Stadium.

Caviglia now has a chance to fight for a place on the team at the club as well.