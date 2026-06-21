Date: Tuesday, 24 June 2026 | Kick-off: 18:00 ET (23:00 BST) | Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta | Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C, Matchday 3 | TV: BBC / iPlayer

What’s At Stake

Morocco sit second in Group C on four points, level with leaders Brazil, and a win here secures qualification for the round of 32 as group winners or runners-up. Haiti are bottom with zero points and have been eliminated from contention for the knockout stage, making this a dead rubber for them but a chance to record their first-ever World Cup point or win since returning to the finals after more than half a century away.

Verdict

Morocco are expected to win this comfortably and progress into the knockout rounds, with the best available price of 2/9 on a home victory reflecting an enormous gulf in class and current form. A Morocco win combined with over 2.5 goals looks the sharper route into this fixture, given their attacking output and Haiti’s struggles to keep clean sheets against top-half opposition.

Morocco vs Haiti Match Preview

Morocco arrive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium having navigated a creditable opening two matches in Group C. A 1-1 draw against Brazil was followed by a narrow 1-0 win over Scotland, leaving them in a strong position to secure qualification. Under head coach H. Regragui, the Atlas Lions have been disciplined and dangerous in transition, with Ismael Saibari already on the scoresheet in this tournament.

Haiti’s tournament has been tough. Stephen Migné’s side were beaten 1-0 by Scotland and then 3-0 by Brazil, failing to score in either match. For context, this is only Haiti’s second-ever World Cup appearance, with their first coming back in 1974. The scale of the step up against a Morocco squad littered with players from top European clubs is considerable.

The narrative here is largely one-directional. Morocco will want to win emphatically to sharpen their goal difference ahead of the knockout rounds, while Haiti will be hoping to finally find the net and give their supporters something to celebrate from a historic but sobering return to the World Cup stage.

Team Form

Morocco – Last 5 Results

Scotland (A): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Brazil (A): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Norway (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Madagascar (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Burundi (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Morocco’s competitive form is encouraging. The result against Brazil underlines that this squad can hold its own against the elite, while the win over Scotland showed resilience and game management. Their pre-tournament friendlies, including that 4-0 and 5-0 demolition of Madagascar and Burundi respectively, also point to a team in reasonable scoring form heading into this clash.

Haiti – Last 5 Results

Brazil (A): Lost 0-3 (FIFA World Cup)

Scotland (H): Lost 0-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Peru (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

New Zealand (N): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Iceland (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Both competitive World Cup fixtures have ended in defeats for Haiti without scoring. The 4-0 win over New Zealand in a pre-tournament friendly offers a hint of attacking capability, but those results have not translated into the World Cup. Facing Morocco now, their third consecutive test against a higher-ranked side, the challenge is significant.

Morocco vs Haiti Head to Head

Morocco and Haiti have no recorded senior international meetings ahead of this fixture. This represents genuinely new territory for both sides, with no historical head-to-head data to draw upon. The Morocco vs Haiti head to head record begins here in Atlanta, adding an extra layer of curiosity to what is otherwise a highly predictable contest on paper.

Team News

Morocco’s squad is built around the core that reached the semi-finals in Qatar in 2022. Achraf Hakimi remains the captain and first-choice right-back, adding pace and attacking threat from deep. Yassine Bounou continues in goal, bringing experience and composure behind what has been a resilient defensive structure throughout qualifying and into this tournament.

Ayoub El Kaabi and Brahim Díaz provide genuine threat in the final third, with Díaz having been among the sharper performers for Morocco in recent months. Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi anchor the midfield. There are no reported suspensions within the squad heading into this final group fixture, and with qualification already in reach, Regragui may offer minutes to players on the fringes of the starting eleven.

Haiti have had little to cheer so far, and Sébastien Migné will be searching for a first World Cup goal for his side after back-to-back clean sheets against them. Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot are the most experienced attacking options, with Nazon in particular carrying the weight of expectation given his international record. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers provides quality in midfield, though the collective task of unsettling Morocco is a substantial one.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi (c), Aguerd, Riad, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi, Saibari; Díaz, El Kaabi, Ezzalzouli

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Placide; Adé, Arcus, Duverne, Paugain; Bellegarde, Jean Jacques, Sainté, Etienne Jr.; Nazon, Pierrot

Predicted XIs – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel to watch is Achraf Hakimi’s overlapping runs against Haiti’s left flank. Hakimi, operating as right-back for Morocco, offers a constant attacking outlet with both the pace and the quality to create and finish. Haiti’s defensive shape has already conceded four goals across their first two matches, and their left side is likely to come under sustained pressure from a player who has 11 international goals from defensive positions. If Haiti attempt to defend deep and in numbers, Hakimi and the Morocco wide forwards should find space to exploit on the break, making the right corridor the most likely source of the opening goal.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Morocco to Win @ 2/9

Morocco’s class advantage over Haiti is significant at every level of the pitch. They have picked up four points from their opening two Group C fixtures, including a draw against Brazil, and are unbeaten in competitive football at this tournament. Haiti have failed to score in either of their World Cup matches and face a Morocco side with strong defensive organisation and genuine attacking firepower. The result looks predictable at the best available price.

Goals Market: Over 3.0 Goals @ 10/11

Morocco’s qualifying campaign produced 12 goals in five matches, and their recent scoring form in friendlies suggests a sharp attacking unit. Haiti have conceded four goals in two World Cup games without reply, and the combination of a motivated Morocco chasing goal difference and a Haiti side struggling to keep opponents at bay makes a high-scoring match the most probable outcome. The market line of 3.0 looks fair at evens equivalent pricing.

Scorer Market: Ayoub El Kaabi Anytime

El Kaabi carries 35 international goals from 71 caps, making him one of the most reliable finishers in the Morocco squad. With Brahim Díaz and Ismael Saibari also capable of contributing from midfield areas, Morocco have multiple scoring threats, but El Kaabi’s positional play and record inside the box make him the most straightforward pick from the squad to find the net against Haiti’s exposed defence.

Bet Builder: Morocco Win + Over 2.5 Goals

Combining the Morocco win with over 2.5 goals in the same bet reflects the clearest read of this fixture. Morocco are the significant favourites, Haiti are without a World Cup goal at this tournament, and the Atlas Lions’ attack has the quality to post multiple goals against an outclassed opponent. This combination narrows the margin for error compared to a straight result bet and is supported by the statistical picture from both sides’ recent competitive outings.

Odds Across Operators

The table below shows the best available Morocco vs Haiti betting odds across leading operators for the main match result market.

Outcome Best Price Morocco Win 2/9 Draw 6/1 Haiti Win 15/1

Morocco vs Haiti odds sourced from 11 leading operators. Best prices correct at time of publication.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

Morocco vs Haiti is live on BBC and available to stream free via BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. Kick-off is at 23:00 BST on Tuesday, 24 June 2026 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match is Haiti’s first World Cup game broadcast to a mass UK audience, and Morocco’s final Group C fixture before the knockout rounds begin.

How to Bet

New to betting on the World Cup? Here is how to place a bet on Morocco vs Haiti with any leading UK operator.

Create an account with a licensed UK operator and complete identity verification. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Morocco vs Haiti under Group C fixtures on 24 June. Select your preferred market, such as match result, over/under goals, or a scorer market. Enter your desired stake in the bet slip. Review the potential return before confirming. Submit your bet and follow the match live on BBC / iPlayer.

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