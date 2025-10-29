Morten Hjulmand has long been on Juventus’ radar, with the Italian giants maintaining their interest since his time at Lecce in Serie A. His performances there first caught the attention of Juve, and his continued development at Sporting Club has only strengthened their belief that he would be an ideal addition to their midfield.

The Bianconeri are constantly on the lookout for talented players who can elevate their squad, and Hjulmand fits that profile perfectly. Known for his composure, tactical intelligence, and ability to dictate play from deep, the midfielder is regarded in Turin as one of the most complete players in his position currently available on the market. Juventus believe he possesses both the skill and mentality required to thrive in the demanding environment of Serie A.

Juventus’ Midfield Reinforcement Plans

Juventus are preparing for a period of transition, with a new manager expected to take charge in the near future. This change could bring renewed focus on squad reinforcement, particularly in midfield, an area that has required greater depth and creativity. According to Calciomercato, Juventus have identified Hjulmand as a key target and will attempt to bring him to Turin within the next two transfer windows.

The report suggests that the club’s recruitment team has maintained regular contact with representatives following the player’s progress since his move to Portugal. The incoming manager is also expected to approve of the move, seeing Hjulmand as a player capable of integrating quickly into Juventus’ system. His experience in Serie A and adaptability across various tactical setups make him an appealing option.

Hjulmand’s Future and Sporting’s Position

Hjulmand is believed to have been open to a move during the previous transfer window, and he may welcome the opportunity to return to Italy if Juventus make a concrete approach. Sporting Club, meanwhile, could be persuaded to negotiate, particularly if they risk losing the chance to secure a strong transfer fee for his services.

With Juventus expected to intensify their efforts, other European clubs are likely to express interest as well. Should it become evident that Sporting are prepared to sell, competition for his signature could emerge quickly. For Juventus, however, early groundwork and long-term admiration for the player may provide an advantage as they look to finalise another smart acquisition to strengthen their midfield.