Juventus reportedly have an agreement in hand with Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand, but they still have some work to do before finalising the operation.

The Bianconeri have identified the 26-year-old as their priority target to bolster the middle of the park. Igor Tudor has been bewitched by his skillset, deeming him the perfect profile to play as one of the two central midfielders in the double pivot.

The Dane usually operates in front of the defence, shielding the backline while helping bring the ball forward. He also has Serie A experience under his belt, thanks to his previous stint at Lecce.

Juventus have an agreement with Morten Hjulmand

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus General Manager Damien Comolli has received the consent of Hjulmand and his entourage.

The parties have an agreement in principle on personal terms, which is a significant development in this transfer saga.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper warns that the Bianconeri cannot celebrate just yet, as they have two significant obstacles to overcome before landing the player.

Naturally, the first hurdle is to find an agreement with Sporting, which seems to be a particularly daunting mission.

Two Obstacles blocking Hjulmand to Juventus

As the source explains, the Portuguese champions insist on collecting the full value of the player’s release clause, set at €60 million. The Lisbon-based giants have already earned €63 million from Viktor Gyokeres’ sale to Arsenal, so they have no urge to sell any other top player.

On the other hand, Juventus are only prepared to spend €40 million on the Denmark international. The report notes that none of the player’s other suitors have expressed their willingness to meet Sporting’s asking price.

Moreover, the Bianconeri are also facing another obstacle represented by their fringe players. In order to make room for Hjulmand and raise transfer funds, the Serie A giants must offload the likes of Douglas Luiz, Timothy Weah and Dusan Vlahovic, or at least some of them.