“Most shameful way possible!” Tacchinardi reacts to Juventus points deduction

Alessio Tacchinardi is far from impressed by how the Juventus capital gains case has played out after the Bianconeri were docked 10 points on appeal yesterday.

The club had succeeded in getting an earlier deduction of 15 points reversed and their fans were hoping it meant no more deductions.

However, they were hit with the new verdict yesterday and now face the prospect of playing only Europa League football in the next campaign.

The verdict has been much-publicised and has caused much drama in the media while affecting the morale of the Juventus players.

Former Juventus star Tacchinardi is unimpressed by how the situation has been handled and said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“They packaged a gift box in the most shameful way possible! The situation was handled extremely poorly and led to a mind-boggling verdict.”

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, the authorities wanted to make us scapegoats and did, which is embarrassing, but we have no choice but to pay for our offence.

We expect the club to defend its name again and hopefully, some of these points will be reversed.

It has been challenging and many things will change at the club if the verdict stands and we miss out on the Champions League.