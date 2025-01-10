Thiago Motta has spoken ahead of his team’s upcoming match against Torino this weekend, acknowledging that it is a special game that Juventus are eager to win. After being eliminated from the Super Cup at the semi-final stage, Juventus is determined to get back to winning ways. The Bianconeri have been plagued by inconsistent form this season, with more draws than wins, leaving their fans frustrated. With aspirations of challenging for significant trophies this season, Juventus knows they must improve in 2025, particularly if they are to secure a spot in the top four.

Despite their struggles, Torino also finds themselves in a difficult position, making this derby even more unpredictable. In derby matches, form often takes a back seat, and both teams will be aware that it’s not just about winning, but also about maintaining pride. Juventus understands the importance of this fixture and the embarrassment that could come with losing their unbeaten Serie A run in a derby. Motta, who is focused on leading his team to victory, has made it clear that they are approaching the match with the intention of winning.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “As always, it’s a complicated match, as we saw in the first leg. It’s a special game for us, our fans, and the club. We can’t wait to get on the field; it’s a match we want to win.” Motta’s words reflect the significance of this encounter, not just in terms of securing three points, but in restoring confidence and pride to a team that has been struggling this season.

While Torino will undoubtedly present a tough challenge, Juventus is determined to perform better and secure a much-needed victory. The pressure is on for the team to deliver a strong performance and get back to winning ways, especially with their hopes of competing for top trophies still alive. This weekend’s derby is a chance for Juventus to demonstrate their resolve and fight for a crucial win as they look to turn their season around.